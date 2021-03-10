If Texas approves, the Starbase city will be located near SpaceX’s Boca Chica site.

By Fabienne Lang

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is thinking about creating a city called Starbase, which will be located around his space company’s rocket launch and production facility in Texas.

Musk already approached state county officials about his interest to incorporate the Boca Chica Village into the City of Starbase, as read SpaceX’s official inquiry.

In typical Musk style, the billionaire also shared his idea on Twitter, where he simply said “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.” Followed by “From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars.”

Not a ton of information about the potential city has been shared, so it looks like it’s more of an idea for now. However, when Musk has an idea it’s fair to say it typically comes to fruition one way or another.

What we can expect of the potential new city, however, is that it will be “An area much bigger than Boca Chica,” as Musk posted on Twitter.

SpaceX’s current Boca Chica Village is an unincorporated town in Texas’ sourthern point, near Brownsville. Boca Chica is where the aerospace company has been testing and producing rocket prototypes since 2014, Business Insider points out.

It now looks like Musk is keen to grow the area with the creation of Starbase city.

Confirming Musk an SpaceX’s interest, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said “If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes.”

He continued by saying “Cameron County will process any appropriate petitions in conformity with applicable law.”

In order to begin this process, it looks like Musk needs to first make a formal request, then who knows what will happen.

