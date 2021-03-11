By Monit Khanna

Indian food thought tasty is quite cumbersome to make. However, an Indian startup from Bengaluru dubbed Nymble’s cooking robot Julia will make this a thing of the past.

I stumbled upon a series of tweets by one Mannu Amrit who showcased a rather interesting food robot named Julia. They’ve created an automated cooking robot that will cook a variety of Indian meals for you.

In the series of short videos, you see him pick a recipe that he’d like to eat, from options like chicken curry, rice kheer, curd rice, gajar halwa, he finalised on paneer bhurji.

Next, he added cut veggies (as per instructions) in specific containers. These containers also measure weight to make sure only the appropriate amount is added to the dishes. Next, he inserted those containers in what looked like a slightly larger oven-like unit, along with water, oil.

Next, he inserted spice pods for adding flavour to the dish and that was it. The cooking robot did the rest, while also showcasing a loading screen for your food to become ready (just like in sci-fi movies or video games).

He even showcased some behind the scenes footage showing how a wiper-like attachment was moving around the pan and evenly saute the onions as well as the paneer and veggies being introduced into the pan when the time was just right.

Later he revealed that the dish was ready in around 25 minutes, whereas cutting veggies and prepping beforehand took 5-10 minutes.





While this surely isn’t the first food-cooking robot that we’ve seen, this surely has a novel method of cooking with a good variety of Indian dishes in its collection. What’s more, is that this also doesn’t look as massive and space consuming as other variants.

Moreover, a little digging on Nymble’s website revealed how you can tweak the preconfigured recipes to your liking — for example to make it more or less spicy, salty, increase or decrease the number of veggies and whether you like a dry or a saucy dish.

Right over the pan, there is a camera module which they call the ‘Chef’s Eye’ that has thermal imaging along with conventional imaging to make sure that the food is cooking at the right temperature and evenly.

Nymble’s Julia cooking robot is still under the early alpha testing stage and it will take time for it to actually be available in the market. But this will surely come in handy for several individuals who are living on their own and don’t have access to home-cooked meals, and often rely on takeout food from restaurants.

Via IndiaTimes.com