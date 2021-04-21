TOP SNIPER

IT’S LIKE PLAYING A HIGH-STAKES GAME OF MISSILE COMMAND.

The Australian startup EOS Space Systems says it has finally finished building a powerful laser capable of blasting dangerous space junk out of orbit ‰ all the way from the surface of the Earth.

After seven years of development, the company says it can accurately track and snipe debris orbiting the planet from Australia’s Mt. Stromio Observatory, 9News reports. That’s an impressive feat, given the junk can travel at speeds up to 17,500 miles per hour. But if it works, the laser could make space safer for satellites and especially human astronauts without needing to launch risky cleanup missions.

One Shot

The system is actually made up of two lasers. The first, a bright orange beam, targets specific pieces of space junk and helps the other one line up its shot, according to 9News. Then a second laser, far more powerful than the first, blasts it out of orbit and into deeper space.

“It’s a unique type of laser which we’ve just grown to [the] right scale and power so we can map the atmosphere then use the maps which are made hundreds of times a second to correct laser beams on the ground so they propagate into space perfectly,” EOS Systems CEO Ben Greene told 9News. “That will allow us to apply very high-power laser beams to move space debris in space and make space navigation much safer.”

