By Julian GOMEZ

The campus of experimental Architecture in Belgium is home to the World’s ´first single-piece concrete 3D printed house.

Europe’s largest concrete 3D printer was used to build the two-storey, 90 square metre dwelling.

The very same printer is now being used by students to develop new sustainable building solutions for Europe’s construction industry.

Charlotte Van Antenaeken a student on a project using this printer from the Thomas More Hogeschool in Belgium tells us that “with this technology, we were able to print a whole house. Now we want to move on, and use this 3D printer in efficient ways to create new proposals”.

Her project is focusing on how they can print surfaces with stronger architectural structures that can withstand more weight.

Charlotte Van Antenaeken working on their concrete 3D printer projectWesterlo, Belgium

Developers claim the printed house required 60% less material than a normally constructed building of its size. The two-storey building had a total budget of 1.6 million euros, 40% of this was funded by the EU. It took months of preparations, but only three weeks to fully build.

The clay-based technology used to control temperature and humidity in the buildingWesterlo, Belgium

Via EuroNews.com