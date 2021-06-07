Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he and his brother Mark would be among those flying on the first passenger flight of his space company Blue Origin — via a video posted on the billionaire’s Instagram account.

By Yacob Reyes

The big picture: The passenger flight, the New Shepard, will be launching on July 20, with Bezos and his brother joining the winner of a public auction for one of the seats.

Currently, auction bidding is at $2.8 million with roughly 6,000 participants from 143 countries.

The New Shepherd has flown more than a dozen successful test flights, all without passengers, per CNBC.

“To see the Earth from space, it changes you,” Bezos said in the video. “It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.”

Of note: July 20, the day of the flight, will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.





Via Axios.com