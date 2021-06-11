By Otilia Drăgan

Toyota is taking another important step that contributes to Japan’s overall goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. After successfully initiating the Woven City project earlier this year, the company is now discussing with several partners the opening of a hydrogen-based city in the Fukushima Prefecture.

Sustainability is the word on everybody’s lips these days, but not too many can dream of a sustainable city prototype and actually bring it to life. This future society would be centered around hydrogen, another power-word in today’s automotive industry. The hydrogen will be locally produced and then used for clean transportation. These are the plans for Toyota’s next pioneering, sustainable city.

Toyota partnered with Isuzu and Hino to build a hydrogen-based city in the Fukushima Prefecture, with which they are currently discussing the future project. The prefecture will be the energy supplier, by producing hydrogen at several local sites, including the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R).

PlayUnmuteFullscreenUp Nexthttps://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.464.0_en.html#goog_241250854

Based on this, Toyota and the other participating companies will create and implement a plan for hydrogen-based deliveries at supermarkets and convenience stores. These locations are important not just for the daily activities of a standard city, but also for acting as evacuation areas in times of disaster. And, by using locally-produced hydrogen, this “city of the future” will be not only greener, but also self-sufficient.

Deliveries will be performed by several fuel cell (FC) trucks, and connected technologies will be used for establishing hydrogen refilling schedules and making sure that the operational management is running smoothly. Besides the delivery trucks, Toyota could also operate fuel cell kitchen cars and medical cars, depending on the feedback from Namie Town, the locations of the FH2R.

The next step is to develop an implementation model for a city with a population of 300,000 people, which will then be applied to other cities of a similar size, throughout Japan.

Toyota’s first hydrogen-based urban project, the Woven City, is currently being developed in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Via AutoEvolution.com