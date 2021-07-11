The Future Smart Energy Consumer study looks at how technology and our quest to be more sustainable will change our home lives by 2035 as clever gadgets revolutionise mundane chores and help create a more environmentally friendly lifestyle

By Adrian Hearn

Families could eat meals designed by artificial intelligence and employ robots to do their washing and tidying around their 3D printed homes – in just 15 years, a new report claims.

The Future Smart Energy Consumer study looks at how technology and our quest to be more sustainable will change our home lives in 2035.

Artificial intelligence (AI) assistants could direct security drones around our fully automated properties – investigating issues such as intruders and devices using more power than they should be, indicating an issue.

Hydroponic gardens will be popular, using smart meter enabled settings to control heat and energy use to provide the perfect environment for growing herbs and plants.

And households won’t be caught out with broken down white goods, with energy data patterns from smart meters predicting when washing machines and fridge freezers will fail.

Green developments, made up of 3D printed apartment blocks, could spring up across the nation, while local authorities are predicted to provide those on a low income with grants to become entirely energy self-sufficient.

This will help families install new solar panels, biomass convertors, and battery storage units on their properties, enabling them to generate enough electricity to satisfy all of their household needs and even to sell it to their neighbours.

Outside, greenhouses with grant-funded renewable energy installations could allow people to grow a range of exotic fruits and vegetables which aren’t native to the UK.

And power from the solar panels could allow motorists to charge their electric vehicles using carbon neutral energy.

The report – commissioned by Smart Energy GB to explore how smart meters are paving the way for future innovations – was produced by consumer trends agency Foresight Factory.

They developed it through extensive analysis of consumer trends, data, and conversations with futurists and energy industry experts, and used their expertise in scenario development to paint a picture of the lives of people in 2035, across the entire spectrum of British consumers.

Smart Energy GB has created an illustration which outlines the house of the not-so-far future, which showcases the clever gadgets and sustainable technologies designed to revolutionise mundane chores and help create a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Dan Brooke, Chief Executive, Smart Energy GB, said: “We are on our way to a net zero future and this report gives a fascinating insight into how our day-to-day lives will be revolutionised in just a few short years.

Artificial intelligence, smart homes and appliances will be able to react to our needs and help us in our increasingly busy lives.

“These changes are happening in the energy sector now and will benefit both the climate and us as consumers.

“There will be more renewable energy from wind and solar, widespread use of electric cars and less reliance on oil, gas and coal for energy generation.

“These innovations are within tantalising reach, and every smart meter installed in Britain takes us one step closer to the modern, efficient energy system required to enable this greener, smarter future.”

