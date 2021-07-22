By Cristian Curmei

The future of EVs looks more and more promising. With technology advancing at an alarming rate, it won’t be long until everyone has an EV. However, all this raises on very important question; where is everyone going to charge their vehicles?

This question, ladies and gentlemen, is a very valid one that an array of manufacturers are working on solving. In the meantime, a group of designers from South Korea have gotten together and have created an idea so out there, that it just might work.

The drone you see here is known as Nebo. However, it’s not just a drone, it’s an entire EV charging network. The way it works is something like refueling an airplane while in flight. These drones are simple fuel (electric charge) carriers that come in and recharge you EV while you’re on the go. No joke.

Even though this system isn’t one you can utilize today, as it’s still just a project with a paper model and a few renderings, it’s so ingenious and so in line with how things seem to be moving in the EV world, that this or a similar system will most likely exist, at some point.

The current state of EVs is something like that of those old Nokia phones that function on classic charging methods via an outlet and power cable. You still need to pull over whenever you want a recharge.

Nebo is more for a time when EVs will be equipped with wireless charging technology. Seeing as how some of this tech is already being spotted in modern day devices, it really won’t be long until humans learn to adapt it to cars. When that happens, these drones may be waiting for you with their cute little bladeless thrusters, just itching to keep your vehicle rolling, for-e-ver.

The drone itself is set up like most other modern drones, a main body and thrusters to help direct it towards its destination, in this case, four thrusters are available. As I mentioned earlier, these are bladeless thrusters using something known as an “Impeller System” that simply pulls the air in and expels it faster than the rate it came in at, thus moving the drone along.

Since it is a device meant for recharging, most of the body will be a battery meant to store precious juice. Optical inputs and ultrasonic sensors detect objects and calculate flight patterns, while an electromagnet is used to dock Nebo to the roof of your car.

Once docked, the drone simply gets to work and starts recharging your battery via an electromagnetic transmission. The exact words used are “magnetic inductive charging technology.” I think I’ve heard of inductive objects before, and they’re meant for cooking things, right. Or what that induction…? One and the same?

Don’t worry, for now, no one will be sizzling in their car; it’s just a concept. But, if someone ends up liking the idea and happens to get moving on a real product, testing will be a heavily discussed topic.

Speaking of testing, the team went so far with the idea that they’ve even designed an app that’s meant to track your charging needs, how much you spend, where to find drone stations, and is even able to plan your trip based on your vehicle’s electrical needs. Keeping everyone safe while recharging, a designated lane will be used.

Now, why would I bring this “concept” to your attention? Simple. Like most other concepts or dreams, some have become actual products and systems, some of which have been so odd that it makes you question mankind’s priorities.

However, the Nebo is in line with the way tech seems to be moving, and with such an infrastructure, driving an EV would no longer mean hours of downtime, but rather continuous flow, non-stop, 24/7. What better way to enjoy an EV?

Via AutoEvolution.com