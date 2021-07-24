China secretly conducted the first test flight of a reusable suborbital vehicle last week on Friday, edging a step closer to the development of a reusable space transportation system, according to a report by SpaceNews.

The spacecraft took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on Friday and later landed at an airport just over 800 kilometres away at Alxa League in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Not so surprisingly, no official images or footage of any kind was shared by the space agency.

Moreover, there was also no information on the flight duration, the kind of propulsion technology that was at play or even the altitude at which it flew and landed safely.

The press release did mention, however, that the spacecraft made use of integrated aviation and space technologies indicating a vertical take-off and horizontal landing profile.

The spacecraft took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on Friday and later landed at an airport just over 800 kilometres away at Alxa League in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to official statements from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

Not so surprisingly, no official images or footage of any kind was shared by the space agency. Moreover, there was also no information on the flight duration, the kind of propulsion technology that was at play or even the altitude at which it flew and landed safely.

The press release did mention, however, that the spacecraft made use of integrated aviation and space technologies indicating a vertical take-off and horizontal landing profile.

The test comes right after a test flight that was conducted in September 2020 of a reusable experimental spacecraft. As per reports the spacecraft orbited for days while releasing a small transmitting payload followed by deorbiting and landing horizontally. At the time, it was believed to be a concept for a reusable space concept. Not so surprisingly, no images for this prototype were revealed.

Via IndiaTimes.com