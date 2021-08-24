By Asif Razzaq

Samsung is making cutting edge chips by using artificial intelligence. The South Korean company has partnered with Synopsys, a leading chip design software firm, to create the new AI-powered features in their latest line of computer processor designs.

Synopsys has a new tool that can help companies design and create chips with AI. The DSO.ai software can optimise the chip designs, which will accelerate semiconductor development to unlock novel chip designs, according to industry watchers. With years of cutting-edge semiconductor designers available for training algorithms to emulate human intelligence, this could be Synopsis’s next breakthrough technology!

It is pretty clear that AI will change the way chips are made, and Samsung has been at the forefront of innovation. According to a WIRED post, the company confirmed it uses Synopsys software to design its Exynos chip line, which appears in many products, including smartphones for their own brand and other gadgets with more power-efficient computing capabilities.

Synopsys and other Tech giants are using a machine-learning technique called reinforcement learning to design chips. This process involves training an algorithm with different rewards or punishments to capture the subtle and hard-to-codify human judgment that goes into designing these complex machines.

The recent developments in emergent chip technology have opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Not only does this make it possible for computers to process data at speeds never before seen, but it also opens doors into areas where computing power was previously inaccessible due to lack resources such as energy or time constraints, namely biomedicine and climate research.

