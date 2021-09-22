THE AI-POWERED SPACE STATION IS ON THE WAY.

by Satavisa Pati

At present, AI is being used in almost every industry on earth and now it’s time for it to go to space. Russia’s new space station will operate autonomously to a large extent, using artificial intelligence as well as include extravehicular robots. The system aims to demonstrate the intelligence of the highest level. The Roscosmos (a state corporation of the Russian federation) chief has added that robotics should be used aboard Russia’s new orbital station. The new orbital outpost in conjunction with the Zeus nuclear-powered space tug can serve as a prototype for future systems of lengthy inter-planetary flights, he said.

The agency aims to develop the new space station with a higher efficiency factor than that of the current International Space Station (ISS). In April, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced that the condition of the ISS left much to be desired and Russia might focus on creating its own orbital outpost. The country wants to make a station whose efficiency factor will be several orders of magnitude higher than that of the ISS.

It is reported that Roscosmos will start deploying the new Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) in five-six years. This will be a completely new generation of orbital modules. The new station will feature open architecture and similar modules will replace each other when they use up their service life. Appearing to pre-empt that decision, the head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin posted a video on the Telegram messaging app, adding that “the first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works”, with the aim of having it ready for launch in 2025.

Russia recently celebrated its proud history in space, marking the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin became the first human to go into orbit. For years, Russia had a monopoly on manned space flight but last year Nasa astronauts were taken to the ISS via a capsule belong to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

