Aichi Cancer Center and Fujitsu jointly developed new AI solution to support physicians in efficiently choosing medical treatment

Aichi Cancer Center and Fujitsu have announced the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based solution able to select effective medical treatment from a wide range of drugs based on patients’ individual cancer types and various genomic variants.

The effectiveness of the new solution has been verified in clinical trials by physicians at Aichi Cancer Center.

With current cancer genomic medicine in Japan, treatment plans are considered based on the patients’ unique circumstances, including the type of cancer and the actionable genomic variants detected in cancer cells.

Combining the know-how of Aichi Cancer Center in drug selection and Fujitsu’s AI-based data-integration technology, the new solution is able to sort and combine these data under common keywords and a single data format and generate a structured data of knowledge, called Knowledge Graph, in order to find the medications that are likely to be highly effective for each patient .

Aichi Cancer Center and Fujitsu anticipate that the new solution will contribute to a significant reduction in the time required for physicians to estimate the effectiveness of drugs in a clinical setting, as well as to conduct research about data that can be used as evidence for their estimations.

Via BioSpectrumAsia.com