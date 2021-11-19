By Louis Regnier

Blackstone Resources AG have announced that their partner ORTEN Electric Trucks will soon present its first commercial vehicle, which will be powered by Blackstone’s new 3D-printed lithium batteries as early as the end of 2022.

“We are pleased about the strong partnership with ORTEN E-Trucks. This cooperation is very interesting for both sides,” says Serhat Yilmaz, Chief Marketing Officer of Blackstone Technology GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG. “In order to prove that our advanced batteries have reached market maturity and that there is a great demand for them. Their numerous technical advantages play a major role in practical application.”

At the Press Day (07.12.21) of Blackstone Technology in Döbeln, Saxony, Robert E. Orten the Managing Partner of ORTEN E-Trucks, will present a first, operational commercial vehicle. In the first quarter of 2022, a joint pilot project with Blackstone will start, in which the commercial vehicle will be powered by our world first: 3D-printed batteries according to the Blackstone Thick Layer Technology . “With 20% increased energy density, our load carriers also enable 20% more range,” says Ulrich Ernst, founder and CEO of Blackstone Resources AG. “At the same time, we can drastically reduce environmental impacts in production and avoid 50% of the industry’s usual waste materials.

ORTEN plans hydrogen truck with Blackstone batteries

The cooperation between Blackstone and ORTEN is already nearing the next stage: The e-truck conversion company from Wittlich in Rhineland-Palatinate is currently planning to realise a hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck for long-distance transport. For the vehicle’s electrical energy storage systems, the use of lithium cells produced by Blackstone in 3D printing is also planned. “Our energy sources simply deliver more power in the same installation space. ORTEN E-Trucks would like to take advantage of this striking argument,” explains Mr. Ernst.

Eventful program at Press Day, 07.12.21

The Press Day of Blackstone Technology on 7.12.21 is causing a stir in the industry but also in the media: For the first time, press representatives can attend the production of the 3D-printed batteries. Blackstone shows the revolution in battery manufacturing and makes an important and sustainable contribution to the transport transition and the fight against climate change.

Via ElectronicSpecifier.com