By Adrian Willings

(Pocket-lint) – Panasonic has been working on VR glasses for a while. Originally revealing its future offerings back in 2020. Now we have a proper device in the form of the MeganeX.

At this year’s CES, the company has shown off a tiny pair of compact VR goggles designed to work with SteamVR. These VR goggles use MicroOLED technology capable of delivering 2,560×2,560 pixels per eye with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit HDR.

MeganeX promises to be ultra-compact and ultra-lightweight, coming in at just 250g. It’s built with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR1 chipset but isn’t designed to be a standalone headset. Instead, the goggles need to be tethered to a gaming PC in order to run.

Plug MeganeX into a PC with a USB able and you’ll be able to play SteamVR games and apps without fuss. MeganeX supports 6DoF head tracking and is designed to work with “almost all” SteamVR applications. Though no controller has been revealed at this point.

Shiftall, the division of Panasonic responsible for this VR venture, has said it’s also working on a “personal air conditioner” to go along with the goggles that will heat and cool you so you can experience hot and cold in the metaverse.

Other details are thin at the moment, though Shiftall says MeganeX will sell for “less than $900” when it launches in spring 2022.

Via Pocket-Lint.com