DENVER, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meta Reality Realms announced today its official launch introducing its first-ever NFT collection of real-world properties.

As part of its launch, anyone will now have the opportunity to turn their real-world properties and assets into NFTs to be sold on the blockchain. This original take on NFTs, spearheaded by Meta Reality Realms, is the first of its kind to allow investors that own physical land to obtain both a physical and virtual warranty deed for their property.

Each deed allows investors to not just own the digital art but also the blockchain-based NFT ID, which is expected to unlock endless possibilities in future Augmented Reality Zone sites that will exist both physically and virtually.

“Alongside cryptocurrency, land will be the most important asset to own in the future,” explained Meta Reality Realms founder and CEO, Aaron Beltran. “Our NFTs are backed by real-world assets that anyone should be thinking about investing in, as the future of augmented reality gets closer.”

The future of Augmented Reality Zone sites is still progressing. By bringing awareness to NFTs backed by physical property, Meta Reality Realms is committed to preparing investors for the virtual future.

Meta Reality Realms is the first company to allow real land ownership to be purchased and sold on the blockchain.

About Meta Reality Realms

At Meta Reality Realms, we create NFTs backed by real-world properties and assets that allow you to turn the world into your playground. Own an NFT of your physical property and get ready to dive into the virtual future. Enjoy from home, explore the world.













Image 1: Eden Prime





Owning this NFT Collection will not only grant you the physical deed of the property but the First-Ever NFT Generated ID for land Investment Properties. Eden Prime is the First NFT/Physical Land to be augmented with AR Technology in the future.

Image 2: Genesis I

Owning this NFT Collection will not only grant you the physical deed of the property but the First-Ever NFT Generated ID for land Investment Properties. Genesis I is the First NFT/Physical Land to be augmented with AR Technology in the future.

