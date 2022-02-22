Usually, a single apartment unit takes up to 4 man-days of manual painting, while MYRO can auto-paint it within 4 hours

Dubai: UAE-based Emaar Properties has deployed robots to complete the painting works of its luxury high-rise residential project in Downtown Dubai.

The robots for painting works are developed by MYRO International, a Singapore-based company known for distributing robotic products and automation solutions for the construction, painting, and coating sectors.

MYRO bots are currently deployed to Emaar’s residential project Forte, for a stage 1 trial.

The productivity of these robots is nearly 1000 sq ft/hour, which is ten times faster than manual painting.

Usually, a single apartment unit takes up to 4 man-days of manual painting, while MYRO can auto-paint it within 4 hours.

Earlier, MYRO was deployed on a trial basis for a luxury villa compound at Dubai Hills Estate, where its performance was carefully evaluated.

After understanding its high productivity and quality enhancement, Emaar Properties decided to paint one of its most luxurious residential projects using these robots.

Emaar and MYRO International are now planning to jointly investigate the number of units and engagement model for future collaboration.

MYRO International is part of Mojay Global Holding Limited — a Private Investment Company headquartered in Dubai.

“Understanding that productivity is an important aspect in the construction industry, we developed MYRO in close collaboration with the industry leaders to accelerate the process. We are excited to work with Emaar Properties and look forward to helping the construction industry become more automated,” said Srikar Reddy, Chief Product Officer at Mojay Global Holding Limited.

