We find out over ‘glow in the dark dishes’ and sustainable eating

by Purva Grover

There are still a few of us who are wondering what are NFTs? These are non-fungible tokens, a unique digital file that’s stored on a blockchain network. Let’s dig deeper for clarity, shall we? Fungibility is an item that can be replaced by another identical one, and if something is non-fungible there is nothing with the same characteristics that can replace it. And NFTs are the buzzword, globally, and locally of course, with creators of all kinds exploring the ‘it’ thing. Interestingly, now NFT has entered the culinary world too. We find out.

Glow in the dark dishes

Dubai-based Greek chef Alexandros Sperxos has combined his passion for food and art to create his first collection of NFTs, including digital artwork of glow in the dark dishes, and an NFT of himself too! It’s no surprise that NFTs are changing the way we experience food too, “This is the first of many artistic pieces curated on a plate, whilst entering the world of NFTs. My cooking ethos is to use the highest quality organic ingredients, and my style of cooking is to deliver dishes with an artistic flair — using shapes, colours and textures which create a unique culinary experience. Stay tuned for my next craziest concept of fine dining and NFTs — it’s not to be missed,” said Sperxos. The collection includes digital artwork of glow in the dark dishes; The Harvest (burrata salad, crispy tomato skin, Greek dehydrated olives, dressed with pesto), The Ocean ‘AKTE’ (scallops glowing on a bed of citrus foam), The HUNT Meet Vitamins (Wagyu steak hanging on purple carrot purée, greens buster purée, collagen sauce), Sweet of the Greek Gods (foggy Greek orange cake nestled on top of ice mountains), and two mocktails; The Art of Vitamin (organic earthy citrus with wild crispy orange cigars) and The Volcano (smoky purple berries, mint-infused with wild bee honey).

Sustainable eating and drinking

The world’s first NFTs dedicated to sustainable eating, too, made their debut in the city recently at the ‘Out of the Box’ food and beverage event for industry professionals at Fairmont Dubai. It linked art to sustainable eating and drinking, with four Dubai-based artists creating an eye-catching NFT collection. To commemorate the first-ever Green Star Awards, Emirati artist Hend Rashed Obaid created an NFT supported by FresOnTable that celebrates cuisine made with locally produced UAE ingredients. Artist Sadie Sulaiman’s work happened to be a tribute to the great chefs of the world, who are reinventing the concept of luxury at the table by using sustainable ingredients and practices. Another one was by Tatiana Yatlo, who dedicated her work to pastry and gelato made with sustainable methods to reduce waste, that have a positive impact on nature and use ethical ways of production.

Via KhaleejTimes.com