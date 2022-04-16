Motorists will soon be able to pay for their fuel with digital currencies, thanks to a deal between Crypto.com and OTR

By Ben ZACHARIAH

A major service station chain in South Australia will soon accept cryptocurrency for fuel purchases.

According to the Adelaide newspaper The Advertiser, On The Run (OTR) – operators of 170 BP service stations across the state – will begin taking Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies from July.

Other businesses within the OTR service stations will also make the move, meaning people will be able purchase food and drink from cafes, Subway, Oporto, and Wok In A Box using the payment method.

The announcement is part of a deal with Singapore-based company Crypto.com, and will make OTR the largest bricks-and-mortar retailer in Australia to accept digital currencies.

“Today, we make further inroads in accelerating Australia’s adoption of cryptocurrency,” Crypto.com Asia Pacific General Manager Karl Mohan said in a statement.

“Customers will now be able to pay for goods and services via Crypto.com Merchant Pay at all OTR stores.”

OTR also operates both BP and Caltex service stations throughout Victoria, though it’s not known at this stage whether these stores will also accept cryptocurrencies.

Via WhichCar.com.au