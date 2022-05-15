ABB and Eviny have collaborated on the first installations of ABB’s Terra 360. ABB’s Terra 360 is now available for use by the country’s growing community of EV drivers at the Oasen Shopping Centre, Bergen and in the Norwegian ski resort of Geilo.

The pilot installations, which will be followed by more widespread roll out across Norway and Sweden, serve as a further demonstration of the ability of ABB charging technology to perform in extreme weather conditions and enable sustainable transport solutions in the widest range of locations.

The charging stations can simultaneously charge up to two vehicles with dynamic power distribution. With a maximum output of 360kW, the Terra 360 is a future proof solution capable of fully charging an electric car in 15 minutes or less.

Frank Muehlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility explains: “Having recently unveiled the Terra 360 to the world, these are truly landmark launches which we are delighted to partner with Eviny on. Norway is setting the global standard when it comes to the e-mobility transition, and we are excited to hear the reaction of EV drivers in one of the most advanced nations for EV adoption.”

Norway is seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025. The percentage of pure EV sales are by far the highest in the world, representing 64.5% of all new cars sold in 2021, almost two out of every three cars. Eviny is actively facilitating Norway’s EV transition, with more than 400 fast chargers currently installed in more than 150 locations across the country.

ABB’s Terra 360 represented the best choice for Eviny‘s latest network expansion as their CEO, Jannicke Hilland explains: “For several years we have been involved in the Norwegian transition into e-mobility. We know how important a reliable fast charging experience is when choosing an electric car over a fossil-fuelled car. The e-mobility transition is happening lightning fast here in Norway, and to continue to lead the change, we need the fastest chargers. We are proud to be the first in the world to take the ABB’s Terra 360 in use.”

The Terra 360 offers speed and convenience along with comfort, ease-of-use, and a sense of familiarity. Quick and easy to deploy and with a small footprint, it offers an innovative lighting system to guide the user through the charging process, a simple State of Charge display and flexible and light 5m charging cables. It is also wheelchair accessible.

Via ElectronicSpecifier.com