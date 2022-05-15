Mars Auto has partnered with Logi Square to test the efficiency of the pilot operation by expanding it to ten semi-large trucks on the Gyeongbu Expressway section from the metropolitan area to Busan.

By Dipayan Mitra

Korean self-driving technology developing startup Mars Auto announces that it plans to launch its self-driving trucks next year. Mars Auto has successfully tested its first self-driving truck.

The company’s vehicle was equipped with a camera and a computer, allowing it to drive securely for 5 hours and 30 minutes on the highway from Seoul to Busan.

Additionally, the movements of the autonomous truck did not require any human interference. Mars Auto has partnered with Logi Square to test the efficiency of the pilot operation by expanding it to ten semi-large trucks on the Gyeongbu Expressway section from the metropolitan area to Busan.

Logi Square is a transportation company that specializes in corporate cargo and operates a domestic trunk transportation logistics business using truck autonomous driving technology.

According to the companies, this joint venture plans to focus on trunk transportation and middle mile activities to develop a structure that benefits the transportation sector, including borrowers, drivers, logistics businesses, and shippers.

Mars Auto said that the joint venture would be established by the end of this month, with Lodge Square Chief Technology Officer Lee In-Gyu and Mars Auto Vice President Kim Yong-soo serving as co-representatives.

“If manned autonomous driving trunk logistics become full-fledged in the second half of the year in the metropolitan area and Busan, Mas Auto’s goal of ‘reducing freight transportation costs’ will be proven in the market. We want to innovate the market,” said Kim Yong.

South Korea-based autonomous driving tech development company Mars Auto was founded by Gyuri Im and Ilsu Park in 2017. The company is working towards developing self-driving trucks that completely automate warehouse-to-warehouse truck operations. To date, Mars Auto has raise3d more than $11 million from investors like Y Combinator and Kakao Ventures over multiple funding rounds.

Via AnalyticsDrift.com