A Swedish freight technology company has demonstrated the precision of its self-driving electric truck by having a pair of them navigate a maze of China vases.

Einride said they made this video, which shows their Pod model, on May 18.

The company said the Pod “currently operates on public roads and at customer sites in Sweden with remote oversight and drive capability.”

In 2021, Einride launched in the US with the aim of creating 2,000 jobs within five years.

Chief executive Robert Falck told Reuters that the trucks would initially only operate inside customer facilities. The company was working with US regulators to “take this outside the fence and operate on public roads,” he said.

Via UK.News.Yahoo.com