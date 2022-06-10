After several months of refinement and thorough smart contract auditing, Space Coin Project has announced the official launch of its ERC-20 token, SPJ.

If you’ve ever looked into booking a space flight, you can immediately recognize the challenges. From extremely expensive flight tickets to limited seats on spaceships to bureaucracy, the barriers to entry are clearly high. With today’s stipulations, almost 99% of the world isn’t able to experience the thrill of space travel.

These limitations birthed the idea of the Space Coin Project. Mr. Jason Chang (CEO, Space Coin Project), when asked about the motivation behind the creation of the all-new governance token said, “Our mission is to create a social movement with a decentralized organization at its core to represent the community of space enthusiasts around the world.” He further stated that the Space Coin Project aims to solve most of the major challenges associated with space travel by creating a decentralized system that gives everyone in the community a chance to purchase a ticket on a space flight.

The Space Coin Project strives to create a fair indexable market value for the cost of a trip to space and to open the opportunity for space travel to everyone using a model of collective purchasing power similar to Groupon.

Listed here are some of the top Space Travel companies that serve the public and are the major experiences Space Coin Project aims to integrate into the ticket offering:

The Virgin Galactic Space Flight – The World’s first commercial spaceline aimed at connecting people across the globe to the wonders of space travel.

– The World’s first commercial spaceline aimed at connecting people across the globe to the wonders of space travel. Orbital Reef by Blue Origin – Premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit.

– Premier mixed-use space station in low Earth orbit. SpaceX’s Human Space Flight – Offers commercial flights to both Earth and Lunar orbit, allowing passengers to experience our beautiful blue planet from over 300km up.

***SPJ is not associated with these companies

According to the Space Coin Project Team, the SpaceDAO aims to unite a community of space travel enthusiasts and represents the broad spectrum of individuals fascinated with the stars. SpaceDAO is looking to be the first Decentralized Organization that will join the Commercial Spaceflight Federation and other similar organizations. Currently, there is no voice representing the mass public in these space-focused federations. Bridging the gap between businesses operating within the industry and the everyday citizens who want to visit space.

Owning SPJ allows users to participate in SpaceDAO and vote on key initiatives that include any future changes to the liquidation process. The key aspect of the SpaceDAO is determining the number of tokens a user needs to redeem for a trip to space. By working together at SpaceDAO we hope to aid in the adoption of space travel by collectively being able to purchase large amounts of space travel tickets so that more and more people can experience this opportunity.

Tokenomics:

The native token of Space Coin Project, SPJ, is based on the ERC-20 token standard with a max supply of five billion (5,000,000,000) SPJ and two billion (2,000,000,000) SPJ as the initial circulating supply.

About SPJ:

Space Coin Project is a gamified and novel system created to help ordinary people participate in the future of space flight. Through voting and other opportunities, the chance to actively participate in an “out of this world” experience will be available for anyone holding at least oneSPJ. Purchasing and staking SPJ puts you in a position to afford Space Travel when it goes commercial, which makes you a part of the decision process for space travel services such that you can customize your experience! A big part of this initiative is to create relationships with space travel companies and hear the voices of the people. SPJ is a utility token in the Space Coin Project ecosystem. It is also a suitable means of interacting with the decentralized space flight community emerging in Web3.

Via CryptoNews.com