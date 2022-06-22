By Cortney Drakeford

Some California residents will begin receiving their Amazon deliveries from drones later this year.

On Monday, Amazon announced it plans to use drones for customer deliveries in Lockeford, California. The move will mark the first time the e-commerce company will use drones to deliver packages to customers in the United States.

The Amazon drones will deliver packages to the backyard of Lockeford, California residents. The area is located around 40 miles south of Sacramento.

Once the company begins Prime Air deliveries with the drones, Amazon will analyze feedback to improve its delivery methods before potentially expanding the program.

“Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world’s leading delivery innovations,” California State Assemblyman Heath Flora said in a press release.

“It’s exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology.”

Via SingularityHub.com