Turing AI has added people attribute search, a game changing feature in AI Security, to their flagship AI-powered video security platform Turing Vision. While other camera-based security systems rely on facial recognition and object detection alone to secure facilities and locate events, people attribute search adds several factors to identification, improving speed and accuracy of finding and identifying people at the scene of events.

With the addition of people attribute search, clients can now search for an individual within Turing Vision based on:

Object detection of people

Identity detections based on facial recognition*

Attribute detection* based on:

Clothing color, long or short sleeve shirts; pants vs. shorts

Bags

Hats

*Turing AI is committed to ensure its platform comply with applicable regulations. Activation depends on state regulations and the compliance with Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA). Please refer to our privacy policy, and compliance availability.

“Security is the number one priority for our clients. With the addition of people attribute search, we now have three algorithms: object detection, identity recognition and attribute detection to improve both the speed and accuracy of evidence collection significantly, allowing our clients to streamline their security workflow,” said Weiwei Chen, VP of Engineering at Turing AI.

“I truly believe this is where the industry is heading when it comes to AI security and Turing AI is proud to be among the leaders implementing this technology,” emphasized Ron Rothman, President of Turing AI.

Ron broke it down this way, “People are more likely to accurately remember clothing and accessories rather than the physical description of a person. People attribute Search broadens the spectrum of elements when it comes to identification. For example, if someone suspicious near the scene was wearing a short-sleeved red shirt and a hat, clients can search for those attributes rather than relying solely on remembering race, eye color or hair color, which can be challenging when someone is wearing a hat.

Turing AI will be demonstrating people attribute search as well as the rest of Turing Vision’s capabilities at the ESX Expo, Booth 404 June 14-17 in Fort Worth, TX.

Via MartechSeries.com