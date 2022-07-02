By Lynzie Montague

Verijet is a private air charter company promoting environmentally responsible aviation. They are purveyors of a charter service with a lower carbon and noise footprint in the USA. They have recently earned a place in the 2021 Luxury Lifestyle Awards and were awarded Best Luxury Private Jet Service in the USA. With a massive increase in demand for private jet services during the pandemic as limited flights have been available, the Verijet team is committed to providing first-class services to even the most discerning clients and sticking to a philosophy of consistency. Verijet is unlocking high-speed travel, increasing the ease of door-to-door air mobility, and opening private aviation to more people by making it more accessible, unlocking high-speed travel. Its goal is to be the safest, most efficient airline for and on the planet.

Verijet has a significantly lower carbon footprint than most other jet companies, and their Jets can land in 5,000 airports in the USA. They use smaller, more accessible, less crowded airports and private FBOs. The company offers cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing, starting at around $3,000 per hour, an excellent option for flights under 90 minutes. Their impressive Cirrus SF50 jet is an exclusive aircraft that stands alone in its class for being the most fuel-efficient, safest, quietest, and smoothest Jet found in the sky, and no other jet comes close to it. Guests can expect luxurious, spacious travel with guaranteed head and shoulder space, and all fur babies are also welcome on board. The Beautiful panoramic views seen from the Jet provide unparalleled experiences.

Safety is vital at Verijet, and the Jet offers a combination of Cirrus Airframe Parachute and Safe Return emergency Autoland, which allows passengers to land the plane safely in case of an emergency with a simple touch of a button. The Vision jet burns a quarter of the fuel of a similar light jet and is the only Jet in its class that can burn three different types of biofuels, which reduces the carbon footprint on the earth. Flying with Verijet means that big, crowded commercial airports can be avoided, and guests can access smaller airports that bigger jets cannot. Verijet supplies unparalleled jet services in the Western and Southeast United States and is looking forward to expanding to other USA regions.

‘It is an absolute honor and privilege to have been recognized by the experts at Luxury Lifestyle Awards and awarded for Best Luxury Private Jet Service in the USA 2021. Our innovative air mobility company is dedicated to providing high-class and unparalleled service to our clients. Our brand stands for safety, quality, luxury, and innovation, and we continue to put maximum effort into our growth’ Richard Kane, Founder, and CEO, Verijet.

