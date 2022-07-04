Watch our interview with Gena Gorlin on Youtube or listen on the Futurati Podcast website.

From Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk to Vitalik Buterin and the unknown Satoshi Nakamoto, some of the most influential and impactful people in the world are the founders of startups. These people have the courage and vision to embark upon uncertain ventures which permanently change the world. But, though much is written about how they approach business or stay productive, much less time is spent on understanding how they function psychologically. Tonight’s guest is among the leading experts in just this subject. Gena Gorlin decided to pursue psychology after realizing that her ambition in life was to discover how to enable people to achieve greatness in theirs. Today, she is a professor and licensed psychologist in NYC, where she unites art, science, philosophy, teaching, and practice in the common aim of helping people become their noblest, most sublimely joyful selves.

