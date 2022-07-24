Bees are vital for the planet, given they are excellent pollinators, and perhaps the most crucial link in maintaining biodiversity. They help in ensuring food security, and also diversify the kinds of plants and animals that are nurtured on the face of the earth. Perhaps that’s the reason beekeeping and pollination need to be promoted more than other things to maintain the balance.

After the horrors of the Delta Air Lines Shipping neglect that killed five million honeybees enroute to nurseries in Alaska for pollination of apple orchards, it’s crucial to have ultra-mobile beekeeping methods to safeguard these wild insects. The 2035 Moving Beehive Mobility is something the beekeeping industry needs for good. As the name suggests, this is a high-tech beekeeping nest for responsible culturing. But we all need it before the year 2035 given all the chaos on the planet!

Designer: Seokbin Hong

The project sponsored by America Chemistry Council at College for Creative Studies is still in the conceptualization stage, and by no stretch of the imagination, a solution that’s improbable. The idea is deeply engraved in the concept design keeping in mind the intricacies of honeybee culture aided by AI. Things like optimum temperature, protection from predators like hornets, or preventing the spread of disease in the colony. The mobility aspect of the project is something that’ll keep the current beekeepers interested – especially the ones in urban areas.

This moving beehive is ideal for open pollination in orchards without the hassle of old-school beekeeping methods. The autonomous vehicle keeps a tab on the number of honeybees in the artificial colony cocooned inside, and the real-time temperature levels. The entrance to the beehive at the bottom of the vehicle can be opened or closed as desired for the bees to pollinate the designated area. To keep off the hornets from decimating the honey producers, there’s a trap on top that sends off the scent of the hive to attract the insects. This keeps the main hive away from harm’s way.

Moving Beehive Mobility has a beekeeping box with a queen excluder, a separate honey storage section and hive bodies. When mobility is not required the rig can stand upright, disconnecting from the rear. The front tires lock in place to provide a steady position for beekeepers to perform their routine tasks.

Via YankoDesign.com