If you enjoy this interview please help us grow by subscribing to the podcast and sharing it with your friends!

Listen to the interview on the Futurati Podcast website or wherever you get your podcasts!

Since the release of bitcoin many people have written about how it could change the world. One such person is Jack Ronaldi, our guest this week on the Futurati Podcast.

Trent Fowler met Jack through a bitcoin book club they’re both a part of, and Trent was impressed with his knowledge. Like many others, Jack originally dismissed bitcoin because his background in economics and finance led him to believe it simply had no value.

But gradually he became a true believer! And today he writes and thinks about bitcoin’s transformative potential, as well as the ways in which its vulnerabilities can be fixed.

For more crypto content check out our playlist.