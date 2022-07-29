Immersive technology could change the hospitality industry forever.

by Kyle Melnick

Moxy Hotels, a chain of stylish hotels owned by Marriot, today announced the Moxy Universe, Play Beyond, an augmented reality (AR) experience that allows guests to interact with the hotel in a variety of unique ways.

Starting now until the end of the year, visitors can use their mobile devices to explore 12 Moxy Hotels from Shanghai to Tokyo using a virtual avatar. Ahead of their stay, guests can use the Moxy mobile app to begin customizing their digital persona with different outfits, accessories, and hairstyles.

Upon arriving at the bar of the hotel, which doubles as the front desk, guests can scan a QR code to view “holographic projections” and snap a few selfies with their avatar. unlock at least five challenges that will have them exploring every part of the hotel from their bedroom to the gym.

For example, snapping a photo with your avatar at the 24/7 Grab & Go snack station and hashtagging #moxyuniverse will unlock an additional challenge. According to the company, by completing these challenges you’ll have the opportunity to win “great prizes.”

“We are very excited to launch the ‘Moxy Universe, Play Beyond’ experience across all Moxy hotels in the Asia Pacific region,” said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Brand Management Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Moxy has always challenged the status quo by inviting guests to live in the moment. With the campaign, we are bringing Moxy’s ‘Play On’ spirit to another dimension through fun, immersive experiences while creating greater connections with our guests.”

Via VRscout.com