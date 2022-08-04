Technology has changed the lives of a lot of people, not just in terms of having access to information or having readily available communication tools. There are a lot of companies out there that are using all these advances to create devices and tools that can help people living with disabilities have a more independent life. Those with mobility difficulties from such conditions like multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, etc can now use this new piece of bionic clothing that is not just functional but also easy to use and a bit fashionable.

The CIONIC Neural Sleeve is a wearable leg sleeve that can help people with mobility issues to walk and move more freely with the help of Artificial Intelligence and electrical stimulation. It’s basically bionic clothing that can help people walk by augmenting human movement. And unlike other devices that can seem robotic and uncomfortable, this is actually something that is comfortable to wear on a daily basis and is easy to put on and take off.

The sleeve uses a lightweight and breathable fabric that looks and feels more like an athletic piece of clothing than a medical one. It is also available in different colors and sizes so users will be able to match it with their clothes and feel like it’s just another accessory to their outfit. During trials for the sleeves, users were able to see improvement in two key areas associated with foot drop: dorsiflexion at heel strike and ankle inversion during swing. One participant who lives with MS said that she can now walk for 40 to 50 minutes and has not used a wheelchair in more than a month since using the sleeve.

The Neural Sleeve can also be paired with the CIONIC app which allows users to have more control in their mobility. The app itself is pretty intuitive and easy to use and if you pair it with the sleeve, then you have a an entire system that addresses the key muscle groups that are affected by aforementioned conditions. This gives users improved mobility and function if they continually use it and can transform their lives as well. The CINOC Neural Sleeve is now available for pre-order and will be delivered early 2023.

