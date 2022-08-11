Check out on the Futurati Podcast

If you enjoy this interview please help us grow by subscribing to the podcast and sharing it with your friends!

Whether it’s pondering the mysteries of life while watching a sunrise or reasoning in great detail about how a new technology will change the world, there is something unique about the human capacity to imagine the future.

But where does this capacity come from, what does it mean for us, and how can we use it more effectively?

Tonight’s guest has just written a book exploring these themes.

Byron Reese is an Austin-based entrepreneur with a quarter-century of experience building and running technology companies. He is a recognized authority on AI and holds a number of technology patents. In addition, he is a futurist with a strong conviction that technology will help bring about a new golden age of humanity. He gives talks around the world about how technology is changing work, education, and culture.