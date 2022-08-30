What would you think if I told you that the secret to untold riches was rocks…in space?



Sound crazy? Joel Sercel doesn’t think so.



He was our guest this past week on the Futurati Podcast, and he’s very excited about the commercial potential of asteroid mining.

This is a subject we’ve touched on before, but never with someone who is as well-qualified as Joel.



He got his degree in space propulsion from Caltech, and today he is the CEO of Trans Astronautica, where he works to make asteroid mining and manufacturing in space a reality.



In this interview, we talk to Joel about automating the asteroid mining process, powering it with the sun, and using it to make piles of money.



Be sure to give it a listen, and don’t forget to share the podcast to help us grow!