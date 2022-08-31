By Cristian Curmei

Imagine for a moment that you live in an area where water is hard to come by. What do you do? The most common occurrence is to travel endless kilometers or miles to the nearest watering hole. Or, you can consider that we live in modern times, and science and technology are now indispensable weapons against age-old problems.

Like most other things humans create, all of it is because of necessity; after all, it’s the mother of invention. Let’s take the Kumulus One as the perfect example of what can be achieved when tech and science are used to attack problems that communities around the world may be facing. In this case, that problem is a lack of drinking water.

Folks, Kumulus One is nothing more than an apparatus that has been designed by a group of people that seek to shape our eco-friendly future. In the process, giving rise to a machine that can harness the power of the Sun and the humidity in the air around it to create pure drinking water. Simple.

Suppose you haven’t heard of this gadget yet. In that case, it’s because the Kumulus is a rather fresh contraption on the market, having only recently popped up in Tunisia and in a diverse range of fairs and exhibitions. It’s here the Kumulus team raised awareness of the lack of drinking water around the world, why it’s a right to have clean water, and how their solution works. I’m guessing that finding investors is also part of this plan.

Now, the precise inner working of Kumulus seems rather tricky to find out, but what is clear is that this little invention could possibly solve one of the world’s largest problems. According to the Kumulus website, over “1 billion people don’t have access to clean drinking water,” and 31% of schools also don’t provide clean drinking water to their students, and not because they don’t want to, it just simply isn’t an available resource.

And this contraption, with its ability to manifest clean drinking water out of nothing but thin air, seems to be one solid solution. In Tunisia, the country where this crew started applying their abilities first, they have supplied countless schools with their magical machines. Considering they require no more than one cubic meter of space to be set up and function and can produce between 20 liters (5.3 gallons)and 30 liters (7.9 gallons) of drinking water daily, I feel like the bottled water industry may not like this contraption one bit.

Think about it. While there’s no price visible for this technology, if I owned one of these in the area I live, I wouldn’t need to purchase bottled water ever again. What does this mean for companies with a monopoly on some of our society’s water? It means way less business, near to none, actually. Personally, it’s going to take a lot of effort to get this Kumulus cloud rolling into your neighborhood.

Speaking of neighborhoods, imagine a city where people can access free drinking water in designated areas, all because of this Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG). Personally, I love the idea and don’t see what issues could come about from such a device; it’s the sort of technology that can only be used to help, and I’d love to have it as a part of my daily life.

If I, a human being blessed with access to clean drinking water, can hold this machine in such high regard, how would someone with no access to water feel about it? Probably going to be a lifesaver if you ask me. Oh, and don’t worry about the quality of the water; it’s perhaps captured by some sort of condensation process, and the word filters have been seen floating around on the manufacturer’s website. Sounds like a device that we really need.

Via AutoEvolution.com