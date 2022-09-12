Life-sized interactive 3d holograms that you fully control using holographic technology, motion tracking, and augmented reality are changing the face of live events and corporate meetings.

Interactive, life-sized holograms are changing the face of augmented reality–and, just maybe, your next corporate event or convention. Chicagoland-based hologram company 3D Hologram Rentals is thrilled to unveil an entirely new and innovative hologram-based technology. These life size, augmented reality holograms provide users with the power to step into the shoes of and avatar, superhero, celebrity, iconic personality, corporate mascot, robot, cartoon character, custom designed holographic character, corporate CEO, and more! Imagine a corporate event, keynote speaker, live event, virtual event, brand launch, marketing activation where the user can take turns controlling a real life-size hologram, or a corporate event where CEOs can give in-person holographic presentations from anywhere in the world!

Here’s how this new holographic technology works. A hologram installation projects a life-size, three-dimensional image of your choice. Maybe it’s an image of your favorite superhero. Or maybe it’s the new product branding avatar for your company’s convention exhibit launch party. Anyone who stands in the designated control area can then turn this image into their own personal avatar. When you lift your right hand, the cartoon character or superhero raises their right hand. The technology is fully set up and installed by the experts at 3D Hologram Rentals. Some companies will want a short term installation for a show or weekend event, while others may have a long term project in mind. The full size holograms are built using real time augmented reality and a full body control system. And they bring the wow factor to any event.

“We’ve found an incredibly broad demand for this technology,” said Mark Smith, owner, and CEO of 3D Hologram Rentals. “From conference meetings to private events to big marketing campaigns–everyone’s excited to take a turn controlling the technology. It’s really innovative, it’s new, it’s exciting.” Smith explains that this technology is an innovative way to create on-site engagement and interactivity. Industry experts expect holographic avatars like these to make a significant impression on a jaded and cynical public. “We’re really at the cutting edge of hologram technology. If you can imagine it, you can do it.”

These life size, augmented reality holograms are a big hit at events like trade shows, corporate gatherings, special galas, conventions, and even remote meetings. Industry analysts forecast a wide range of applications for the technology, including the following:

● Education: The full motion control holograms can be an exceptional training and educational tool. This could make excellent use of holograms in universities or schools (covering lessons such as anatomy or physics).

● Marketing: What better way to market a new product, clothing line, brand, or movie than to let audience members BE part of the action.

● Collaboration: The life size holograms can make it easier than ever to collaborate across great distances. This makes these holograms a great tool for a wide variety of markets. Let the marketing manager conduct the opening convention speech from New York while the audience views them on stage while sitting in the audience in Orlando.

● Team building: Augmented reality can help create bonds between team members, especially when the technology is deployed in corporate settings or at a corporate event. Team members can take turns controlling the company mascot, for example.

● Entertainment: Interactive hologram avatars can provide a significant variety of entertainment opportunities. This could include holographic video games or short films.

Life size augmented reality holograms are created using the latest hologram technology. That means that the holograms themselves are crisp, clear, and lifelike. These holograms created an augmented reality that doesn’t require goggles or headsets. 3D Hologram Rentals has helped companies install these devices in settings as diverse as Las Vegas, Lexington, New York, Nashville, Austin, Orlando, and Chicago. “We create completely custom AR holographic displays for all of our clients,” Smith said. “And because those displays are custom, they can really resonate with an audience–you can create something that’s just for your event. That’s something that never fails to wow.”

This AR hologram technology has been deployed by the healthcare, automotive, advertising, and financial industries–among others. From PR launches to trade shows to conventions, life size holograms by 3D Hologram Rentals become an instant talking point and turn any event into a memorable one. And that’s why they are sure to be the future of the trade show and augmented reality industries, setting the trend for years to come.

3D Hologram rentals are experts in all holographic technology for large stage holograms, interactive 3d holograms, 3d projection mapping, augmented reality, virtual reality, as well as all forms or traditional animation and video media.

About 3D Hologram Rentals: 3D Hologram Rentals is a Chicago-based holographic company. Founded by the local Chicago team, 3D Hologram Rentals offers custom solutions, staging displays, rental displays, and interactive AR holograms that clients can use live and on site. Because of their extensive history using holographic technologies, the team at 3D Hologram Rentals is able to create and facilitate custom cutting edge, attention grabbing displays for any event.

Via MartechSeries.com