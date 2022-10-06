Air Canada is ordering 30 units of the new zero-emission aircraft.

By Griffin Davis

The Air Canada-backed startup, Heart Aerospace, launched a new electric airplane. The giant airline company announced that it had already ordered 30 units of the new zero-emission aircraft.

Now, it seems like they are getting the attention of major airlines across the globe. This can be seen in the latest investment made by Air Canada in Heart Aerospace.

Air Canada-Backed Startup Launches New Electric Airplanes!

According to Electrek’s latest report, Heart Aerospace unveiled the new ES-30, the successor of the recent ES-19 model.



“The new airplane design, called the ES-30, is a regional electric airplane,” said Heart Aerospace.

The aircraft startup added that the new airplane has a capacity of 30 passengers. This means that it can accommodate more people compared to the 19-seat design of ES-19.

When it comes to the power source, the new e-aircraft relies on electric motors powered by batteries. These components allow the new ES-19 to generate low noise and operate with zero emissions.

ES-30’s Other Changes

Since the new electric airplane is a 30-passenger model, it will definitely carry more weight than the ES-19. Because of this, the new model is expected to have a shorter all-electric range.

Heart Space said the ES-19 is estimated to reach only 200 km in one charge. This is quite low compared to the 400 km range of ES-19.

But, the aircraft manufacturer said that ES-30 would have a reserve-hybrid configuration, consisting of two turbo generators, so it can achieve the 400 km all-electric range.

Although there are some downsides, the change made by Heart Aerospace in its e-aircraft was influenced by new investors.

The company’s official website stated that it was able to attract 12 investors. These include Air Canada, United Airlines, MESA Airlines, EQT Ventures, the European Commission, and other agencies.

