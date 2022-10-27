Reservations for Hotel Hyundai are now open.

By Ben O’Hare

Hyundai has announced plans to open a luxury pop-up hotel powered solely by its electric vehicles. The hotel will consist of a cabin, a restaurant, and a cinema and will be located in Essex, England.

The pop-up hotel aims to demonstrate the Ioniq 5’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and will be open for three weeks next year. The cabin suite features an EV charger, a shower, and a kettle – all of which will be powered by an Ioniq 5. Furthermore, the restaurant will only serve locally sourced food meanwhile the coffee lounge will provide espressos that are brewed using energy from an Ioniq 5.

The hotel’s cinema area will consist of a projector, speakers, and popcorn machine all powered by (you guessed it) an Ioniq 5.

It appears the hotel will consist of only one cabin and therefore will only cater for one party at a time. Those interested in staying in the hotel can enter a competition to win a free trip.

Hotel Hyundai is the result of a collaboration between the South Korean brand and broadcaster Grace Dent. The idea came after a survey of over 2,000 British vacationers found that 55% are now rethinking their future holiday plans due to the cost of living crisis. Of the 2,000 people surveyed, 44% would prefer to go on more staycations in 2023.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is selling remarkably well, averaging around 8,000 deliveries a month globally. The 5’s unique design, clever tech, and rapid charging speeds courtesy of its 800-volt architecture are some of the key reasons why it’s doing so well. Hyundai’s next EV, the Ioniq 6 sedan, will arrive in dealerships early next year.

Via InsideEvs.com