With the introduction of the Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS devices, Epson has unveiled its most recent line of Moverio augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. The company created these new glasses to provide smooth remote collaboration with a high-quality AR viewing experience.

The new Moverio models are designed explicitly for mission-critical tasks like troubleshooting, maintenance, inspection, and training. They support immersive, hands-free collaboration between on-site technicians and remote experts to help increase efficiency, improve safety, and decrease downtime.

“Field service is undergoing a transformation, with many businesses shifting to remote assistance and adopting immersive AR technology to help enhance work efficiency, save costs and improve workplace safety,” said Nathan Cheng, Associate Product Manager, Augmented Reality at Epson America, Inc.

The Moverio BT-45C and BT-45CS are equipped with brand-new Si-OLED technology, a binocular see-through Full HD display with a 34° field-of-view (FoV), and a proprietary optical engine to incorporate digital content with the outside world effectively. They are also compatible with a range of collaboration and remote assistance software.

The BT-45C headset may tether to several Android or Windows host devices with a USB-C interface to support numerous applications. The smart glasses are built with a rugged, robust design with better shock and dust resistance to withstand the most challenging and dynamic work environments. Epson says the smart glasses are designed for businesses working in manufacturing, automotive, field service, IT, logistics, construction, and more.

The BT-45C and BT-45CS offer additional comfort and flexibility by fitting several frontline work attire and helmet models and having adjustable, padded headbands and mounting options.

For maximum convenience of use, while working, the Moverio BT-45CS device combines a Moverio headset and an intelligent controller. Users of the controller can capture detailed, close-up images thanks to a 13-megapixel camera. A touchscreen interface and a variety of connecting possibilities are also included with the controller.

At the Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES), which takes place in San Diego, California, from October 18–20, 2022, the brand-new Moverio AR smart glasses will be on show in Epson’s booth #113.

Via ArvNew.co