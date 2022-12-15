A meat company is building the world's largest facility in the US

“We are on the path to creating the change we seek.”

By Nergis Firtina

The company’s first U.S. commercial-scale production facility is planned at 200,000 square feet, with possible expansion in the future.

Israeli-based company Believer Meats is commencing its first U.S. commercial facility in North Carolina. Located in Wilson, the company’s new spurt will be the biggest and largest cultivated production facility established so far, covering a site of 200,000-square-foot (18580,608 m2).

Believer Meats is one of the largest companies producing lab-grown meat with non-GMO animal cells. The company is cruelty-free and very respectful of the ecological environment. With the 10,000 metric tons of cultivated meat capacity, Believer Meats seems to be about to change the industry.

“Our facility propels Belieber forward as a leader in the cultivated meat industry,” says Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, CEO of Believer Meats, in the press release.

“Our brand has continually proven our commitment to scale production technology and capacity, and with our new U.S. production center, we are one step closer to commercialization. Believer Meats is setting the standard globally to make it possible for future generations to eat and enjoy meat.”

Believer Meats’ Wilson, North Carolina facility.

Because of the region’s pool of highly qualified talent and its success in integrating technology-driven solutions to improve the lives of its citizens, which is in line with the company’s mission, the company investigated several well-established manufacturing corridors in Eastern North Carolina.

“We’re pleased to welcome Believer Meats to North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “This important decision to build its first U.S. commercialization operation in Wilson County validates our innovative research and development and highly skilled talent while further cementing our state as the best in the nation to do business.”

Custom-made bioreactors will be used

As stated, Believer Meats plans to use patented technologies to create unique, custom-made bioreactors that can produce high cell densities.

“We celebrate this milestone and are thrilled to see the North Carolina and Wilson County officials and community providing critically important support to scale cultivated meat production. These steps pave the way for cultivated meat to come to market in the U.S. at scale and helps ensure as many consumers as possible have access to these groundbreaking products,” says Liz Specht, Ph.D., Vice President of Science and Technology at the Good Food Institute (GFI).

“Further government investment like this will advance the sector toward commercialization, helping to feed a growing population more sustainably, spurring economic growth, and improving environmental and global health outcomes.”

Growth in the industry

It is believed that this initiative of Believer Meats, formerly known as Future Meat Technologies, will bring a new breath to the industry.

“Today’s announcement is another example of the growth, progress, and increased interest in this cutting-edge industry,” says Robert Rankin, Executive Director of the Association for Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Innovation (AMPS).

“Members of AMPS Innovation look forward to continued advancements in this industry to support commercialization of cultivated meat, poultry, and seafood.”

“The future of food starts with what we do today, and we are on the path to creating the change we seek,” continues Johnson-Hoffman. “Through affordability, approachability, and availability, we want our products to become the meat of choice globally, and with the announcement of our new production facility, we are well on our way.”

