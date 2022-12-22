TrailerConnect uses proprietary software algorithms, hardware and sensors integrated onto Yaskawa-supplied arms to locate, identify, connect to and disconnect from semi-trailers without modifications or adapters.

By Marina Mayer

Outrider released TrailerConnect, a patented technology that robotically attaches the needed brake and electric lines from yard trucks to any trailers and chassis.

“Outrider is reinventing the modern distribution yard to be more efficient, safer and sustainable, and we are delivering the breakthrough technology like TrailerConnect to do it,” says Andrew Smith, CEO and founder of Outrider. “TrailerConnect automates a dangerous task traditionally performed over 6 billion times annually worldwide. Four years of development and close partnerships with our priority customers has resulted in a technology integral to autonomously moving freight.”

Outrider raised $118 million in funding to date and holds extensive intellectual property. The company operates the first-in-industry advanced testing facility for autonomous yard operations designed to mimic the distribution yards of its logistics-dependent customers from multiple industries, including consumer packaged goods, retail and e-commerce, package shipping and manufacturing.

