Europe’s plan to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon

By SHKRUAR NGA REDAKSIA

A machine for the production of oxygen on the moon will go to space.

The European Space Agency is building the device to test whether astronauts can use the oxygen trapped in the lunar regolith (the layer of dust and rock that covers the surface of the Moon).

The device is expected to reach the moon by 2025, and if it works as hoped, the agency plans to add to this technology by building an oxygen production plant on the moon in the 2030s.

In addition to providing oxygen for humans, the machine can also help produce fuel for the spacecraft.

ESA hopes to land its first astronauts on the Moon before the end of the 2030s, and its goal is to establish a long-term human presence on the lunar surface.

This can lead to major scientific discoveries, ones that change our understanding of the universe and our place in it. Also, this experiment could prepare humanity for manned missions to Mars and beyond, leading to even more groundbreaking discoveries.

Via VoxNews.al