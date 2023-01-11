TCL Introduces Groundbreaking Augmented Reality Glasses at CES 2023

TCL RayNeo X2; It offers a true smart wearable experience that unlocks a deeper connection between users, devices and the real world.

A pioneer in display technology and affordable, world-class smart experiences, TCL launched the TCL RayNeo X2023 augmented reality (AR) smart glasses at CES 2. These revolutionary glasses benefit from pioneering binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide displays along with a host of new interactive features to enable users to experience unparalleled AR.

TCL RayNeo CEO Howie Li said in a statement: “TCL RayNeo has created the world’s first binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses. This glasses developed by RayNeo; It will set the bar for future innovations in wearable AR, without sacrificing high-end technology, style or ease of use. The RayNeo X2 is the new frontier of AR glasses and we’re just getting started.”

Real AR that comes with a wearable glasses design

The TCL RayNeo X2 draws attention as it is the first product in the world to use a binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide display in AR glasses. Overcoming the industry challenge of making AR glasses look like traditional glasses without sacrificing technical features, the TCL RayNeo X2 features a thin and light frame for everyday use while offering powerful all-in-one assistant features from smart navigation and automatic translation to photography and music playback.

Significant screen upgrades, including a high contrast ratio (CR) of up to 100.000:1 and outstanding image brightness of up to 1.000 nits, create enhanced visual effects, making AR glasses ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Transformative ways to travel and connect

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, the TCL RayNeo X2 leverages cutting-edge AR technologies that allow users to see the world in new and exciting ways.

TCL RayNeo X2’s intelligent GPS navigation system uses simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) along with motion recognition. The mapping feature turns your walks and bike rides into delightful city explorations by showing you nearby landmarks as you move. Plus, the TCL RayNeo X2’s Bluetooth-enabled on-screen message and call notifications keep you updated wherever you go, whether you’re traveling or on the go.

The TCL RayNeo X2 also breaks down language barriers and opens up new ways to connect. Artificial intelligence translation translates multiple languages ​​in real time. These AR glasses automatically detect face-to-face conversations and translate the conversations into different languages ​​in the form of on-screen subtitles. This feature makes the glasses the perfect device for those who want to make business connections and travel abroad. Translation features provide immersive language learning experiences for the user.

Create high-level content

TCL RayNeo X2 liberates users to explore new forms of entertainment. The hands-free integrated camera enables users to create new styles of content by allowing them to capture photos, videos and time-lapse footage from their unique first-person view. Intelligent features like image stabilization reduce shakes and movements, and automatic night mode makes it possible to capture vivid moments even in the dark, helping to get the perfect shot every time.

The images recorded on the glasses can be easily transferred to smartphones. This comes in handy when sharing new discoveries with friends on social media. In addition, you can enjoy your “time for yourself” by listening to your music in the unique “whisper mode”, thanks to this mode, your privacy is protected while effectively preventing the sound you are listening to from being heard from outside.

A new AR ecosystem emerges

As a testament to its commitment to AR innovation, TCL RayNeo will also launch a developer project in the first quarter of 2023 urging innovative developers to develop creative, user-centric features for AR glasses. With this project, TCL aims to further enhance the RayNeo X2 with more impressive features, taking AR applications and imagination to the next level.

Howie Li said: “With the launch of TCL RayNeo X2, we aim to create a vibrant and comprehensive AR ecosystem to deliver rich content and engaging services to our users. These include a number of original AR games developed by our team.”

Revolutionizing XR experiences with smart wearables

On the other hand, TCL NXTWEAR S wearable display glasses are also entering the US market at CES 2023. Developed for the end consumer, the stylish XR goggles come with a stunning display and sound quality upgrades. It offers a cinematic audio-visual experience anywhere, anytime with its next-generation dual 130p Micro OLED screen and unique acoustic phase-shifting mode, offering a high-definition viewing environment equivalent to 1080 inches from four meters away.

Ranging from the TCL NXTWEAR S to the TCL RayNeo X2, this line of innovative products showcases the strong research and product development capabilities of TCL RayNeo, an industry leader in AR innovation powered by TCL Electronics.

Via RailleyNews.com