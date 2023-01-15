The CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, introduced the A.I lawyer to the world on his Twitter. In his tweet, he shared a screen recording of the futuristic technology at work.

Technology is taking over the world at a lightning-fast speed. If you are impressed by self-driving cars, brace yourself for an AI-powered robot lawyer. The impressive world’s first-ever robot lawyer will represent a client in an actual court. The CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua Browder, introduced the A.I lawyer to the world on his Twitter. In his tweet, he shared a screen recording of the futuristic technology at work. Browder mentioned that this clip showed DoNotPay’s ChatGPT bot talking to the Comcast Chat. This was the first ever Comcast bill negotiated. It is meant to save DoNotPay’s engineers $120 per year on Internet bills. This service will be publicly available soon. It will work on online forms, chat, and email. Browder also mentioned that the A.I is not perfect yet, saying that it is a bit too polite. But it will be improved before launch. Check it out here:

Watching the bot going at it in the clip was both entertaining and impressive for social media users. They were laughing over the A.I trying to get the final ‘thank you’ in, totally understanding what Joshua Browder meant when he tweeted it was “a bit too polite”. A social media user wrote, “For a second I thought there’d be this infinite loop when the agent said ‘You are very welcome’ and GPT said ‘Thank you again’.”

“What other cases does it support? Would like to see credit card chargebacks, airline complaints, and amazon returns next! Also, if it fails at negotiating the deal, will there be a button to automatically leave negative reviews on socials?” tweeted another user.

A tweet read, “Hah, that’s amazing! Congratulations! One day, this conversation could be part of the history of AI — a milestone like the Bitcoin pizza is in monetary history! I hope your engineer enjoys their savings.”

DoNotPay is the home to the world’s first robot lawyer. The app on its home page has mentioned that this A.I will help you “fight corporations, beat bureaucracy, and sue anyone at the press of a button.” The DoNotPay app employees artificial intelligence to help its clients fight against large corporations and solve cases like parking tickets, appealing bank fees, and suing robocallers. According to its official website, the DoNotPay app’s goal is to level the playing field and make legal information and self-help accessible to everyone.

Via News18.com