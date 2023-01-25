Massimiliano Pane

By CHRIS STONOR

Italy-based Urban V, recently announced its intention to develop a flying taxi network for the Caribbean, reports sknvibes.com. The company is owned by Aeroporti di Roma, SAVE Group, Aeroporto di Bologna and Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur in France and has been set up for the development of global Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure.

Urban V is presently in discussion with a Caribbean airline regarding a pilot project connecting a number of islands. The company also plans to establish stakeholder partnerships with local airports, cruise ship ports and major hotels and resorts.

Massimiliano Pane, Urban V’s Head of Business Development and Finance, commented, “We have the ambition to be among the first in the world to launch Advanced Air Mobility commercial networks. We plan to activate the first route by the end of 2024 in Rome.”

He continued, “Last October, UrbanV unveiled in Rome, Europe’s first test vertiport adjacent to one of Europe’s busiest airport hubs with crewed public trial flights.”

A Caribbean inter-island air mobility network is a solution to bridge the island hurdle, water. In a region that is highly dependent on tourism, flying taxis will also become a tourist attraction to view the islands from the air and help the local economy. Vertiport infrastructure is vital to the project’s success. This could include sites on hotel rooftops and even landing bays on luxury yachts.

Via EvolInsights.com