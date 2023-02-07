By Bharat Sharma

Google appears to be working on an AI bot that can create “original” music from both text and sound prompts.According to Business Insider, the bot would be able to account for various genres and styles and even create a song based on a hummed or whistled melodyThis app that could come sometimes in the near-future is being dubbed as “MusicLM.”

Google’s artificial intelligence tool could create music from scratch! After OpenAI’s ChatGPT became public last year, public interest in AI’s capabilities exploded – with the tool showing immense potential in content writing through simple prompts. ChatGPT is a simple, straightforward approach to artificial intelligence, and Meta’s AI head recently said that both Google and Meta have similar tools too.

Bot to create original music

The information about Google’s AI bot was made public in a research paper released on January 26 that described MusicLM as a “model generating high-fidelity music from text descriptions” that “generates music at 24 kHz that remains consistent over several minutes.”

For instance, Google gives an example of a richly written prompt to generate music – “The main soundtrack of an arcade game. It is fast-paced and upbeat, with a catchy electric guitar riff. The music is repetitive and easy to remember, but with unexpected sounds, like cymbal crashes or drum rolls.”

Another prompt said the following – “A rising synth is playing an arpeggio with a lot of reverb. It is backed by pads, sub bass line and soft drums. This song is full of synth sounds creating a soothing and adventurous atmosphere. It may be playing at a festival during two songs for a buildup.” You may hear the samples on Google’s GitHub page.

In addition, sequences of timed text prompts can help create the specific structure of songs, supported by a library of sounds and other AI prompts that are sourced from art archives.

Google’s Github account has already shared a 5,500 music-text pair dataset known as MusicCaps, highlighting how AI-generated songs are made.

Such AI tools are driving the conversations for machine learning’s role in intellectual property theft and copyright mechanisms. Many artists have protested against their art being used to create such AI bots. Many others are cashing in on the hype.

It doesn’t look like Google’s AI music maker is going to be out anytime soon! There are a lot of concerns about ethics of such AI and the danger to human artistry that need to be addressed before such tools go live in their full glory.

Via IndiaTimes.com