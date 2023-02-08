A HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGE OF FISH, MAKES A 360 DEGREE ROTATION IN THE “HOLOAD,” A THREE-DIMENSIONAL HOLOGRAPHIC ADVERTISEMENT PLAYER FROM INNOVISION LABS, AT THE 2011 INTERNATIONAL CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW JANUARY 8, 2011 IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA. CES, THE WORLD’S LARGEST ANNUAL CONSUMER TECHNOLOGY TRADESHOW RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 9 AND IS EXPECTED TO FEATURE 2,700 EXHIBITORS SHOWING OFF THEIR LATEST PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO ABOUT 126,000 ATTENDEES.

By April Fowell

The AI-generated ads will be highly customized.

CyberAgent, a Japanese digital advertising company, has announced that they will start creating large volumes of video ads with the use of artificial intelligence, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

The video ads will contain 3D avatars of celebrity figures, with their mannerisms and remarks suited to each individual viewer. CyberAgent aims to complete large-scale production within the year.

Not the First Time

This isn’t the first time the digital ad company will use AI to produce ads. The company has already used the technology for banner ads with designs and catchphrases designed to appeal to each audience member.

The characters in the video ads will have facial expressions, hairstyles, and clothing to appeal to individual viewers. Moreover, the remarks will be customized to each viewer.

Initially, the ads will be screened by humans. But eventually, the company expects to automate video production fully. They will also improve the effectiveness of their AI-generated ads in the future.

The Banner Ads

When it comes to the company’s banner ads, the company will generate 30 to 40 versions based on the type of audience. Within three months, the company will come up with as many as 70,000 ads that will be twice as effective compared to standard banner ads.

Currently, they have over 120 engineers who have developed AI programs that can create human-like conversations that are similar to ChatGPT. It is trained by being fed significant quantities of conversations and images. The result is text and images that meet specific requests.

Working With Nvidia

All of these are possible with their collaboration with Nvidia to create 3D characters. Nvidia is a world leader in artificial intelligence, providing the most powerful GPUs and AI platforms to power the world’s most advanced applications. Leveraging this expertise, the company can create 3D characters that are more realistic and lifelike than ever before. By using deep learning algorithms, they can create characters that look and act more human-like than ever before. This allows them to create more effective and engaging ads to increase conversions and engagement.

Overall, this combination of technologies allows the company’s banner ads to quickly reach larger audiences while providing an engaging experience tailored to each user’s interests and needs. The company is also leveraging its AI capabilities to create more effective and personalized ads. By using machine learning algorithms, the company can target specific audiences with tailored messages that are most likely to engage them. This helps increase click-through rates and conversions for their client’s campaigns.

Via TechTimes.com