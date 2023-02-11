Pelican Cargo offers a range of up to 200 miles and a payload capacity of 400 pounds.

THE CARGO PLANE HAS A LENGTH OF 41 METERS AND A WINGSPAN OF 38 METERS, MAKING IT THE LARGEST AIRCRAFT OF ITS KIND. IT CAN CARRY A MAXIMUM PAYLOAD OF 1.5 METRIC TONS AND FLY FOR UP TO 1,200 KILOMETERS ON A SINGLE CHARGE.

The AT200 is designed to reduce the operating costs and carbon footprint associated with air freight. Its electric motors are more efficient and generate less noise and pollution than traditional jet engines, and the autonomous technology allows for more precise and efficient flight paths, reducing fuel consumption.

The cargo plane comes equipped with advanced safety features, including backup systems for key components and real-time monitoring of flight data. Xpeng has reportedly conducted extensive testing and plans to enter commercial service in 2022.

The AT200 has already attracted investment from leading Chinese delivery services, including SF Express and XAG. XAG plans to use the cargo plane for agricultural transport and will partner with Xpeng to develop additional autonomous technology for use in the agriculture industry.

A video released by Xpeng showcases the capabilities of the AT200, including its takeoff and landing features, cargo capacity, and autonomous flight technology. The cargo plane is expected to play a significant role in the future of sustainable air freight, offering a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional cargo planes.

Overall, the development of autonomous electric cargo planes is an exciting trend in the aviation industry, with companies like Xpeng and its partners leading the way towards a more sustainable and efficient future for air freight.