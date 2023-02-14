China’s Origin Quantum has announced the delivery of a 24-qubit quantum computer for commercial use. The system, called Origin Quantum OQC-24, is the company’s latest product and marks an important step towards the development of quantum technology.

The OQC-24 is built using superconducting quantum circuits and operates at a temperature of 10 millikelvin. According to the company, the quantum computer has a quantum volume of 1,000, which is a measure of the system’s processing power. This places it among the most powerful quantum computers currently available.

Origin Quantum was founded in 2017 and has quickly become a major player in the Chinese quantum technology industry. The company’s mission is to “make quantum computing accessible to everyone” and it has developed a range of quantum hardware and software products for research and commercial use.

In a statement, the company’s CEO, Ding Ran, said: “Origin Quantum is committed to driving the development of quantum technology, and the delivery of our commercial 24-qubit quantum computer is a significant milestone in achieving our mission. We believe that quantum computing has the potential to revolutionize the world, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this industry.”

The delivery of the OQC-24 is expected to have a significant impact on the development of quantum technology in China and beyond. The Chinese government has made quantum technology a priority, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the field. The delivery of the OQC-24 is likely to enhance China’s position in the race to develop practical quantum computers.

According to Ding Ran, Origin Quantum’s ultimate goal is to “build a universal quantum computer that can be used by anyone, anywhere, to solve problems that are currently impossible to solve with classical computers.” With the delivery of the OQC-24, the company has taken an important step towards achieving that goal.

The development of quantum technology is a rapidly evolving field, and the delivery of the OQC-24 is just one example of the progress being made. As quantum technology continues to advance, it has the potential to transform a wide range of industries, from finance and healthcare to transportation and energy. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for quantum computing and how it will impact our world.