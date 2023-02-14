In this file photo taken on January 5, 2022 Morgan Roe, director of operations at Engineered Arts, speaks about the Engineered Arts Ameca humanoid robot with artificial intelligence as it is demonstrated during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES)in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

8 humanoid robots will be the star attractions when the United Nations hosts the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva this July

The United Nations is hosting a meeting on artificial intelligence and humanoid robots are set to take center stage, according to a report by Mint Lounge.

The report quotes Simonetta Di Pippo, director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, as saying, “AI has great potential to support and enhance our work in a number of areas, including sustainable development, disaster management, and the peaceful uses of outer space. However, there are also challenges and risks associated with the development and deployment of AI, which must be addressed.”

The article also mentions that the event will feature a humanoid robot named Sophia, created by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. The robot has made appearances at high-profile events around the world, including at the United Nations in the past.

The report quotes David Hanson, founder and CEO of Hanson Robotics, as saying, “Sophia is a platform for AI and robotics research, as well as a demonstration of our latest developments in these fields. We’re excited to bring her to the UN to discuss how we can work together to harness the power of AI for good, while also addressing the challenges and risks.”

The article goes on to mention that the meeting will also feature a discussion on the ethical and societal implications of AI, as well as its potential to address global challenges. The report quotes Irakli Beridze, head of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics at the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute, as saying, “We need to ensure that AI is developed and used in a way that is transparent, ethical, and respects human rights. This requires a multi-stakeholder approach and international cooperation.”

Overall, the article highlights the importance of addressing the opportunities and challenges associated with AI, and the role that humanoid robots such as Sophia can play in advancing research and promoting discussions on the topic.