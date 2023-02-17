According to an article on Breaking Latest News, a voice bank powered by artificial intelligence (AI) has been developed for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The article cites Dr. Carlo Rinaldi, a consultant neurologist at the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN) who led the research team.

Dr. Rinaldi explains that patients with ALS gradually lose their ability to speak, which can significantly impact their quality of life. The voice bank, developed in collaboration with Scottish startup, SpeakUnique, enables patients to record their voices before they lose their ability to speak. The AI technology then creates a synthetic voice that closely resembles the patient’s natural voice.

The article also mentions the work of Professor Chris McDermott, a neurologist and researcher at SITraN who emphasizes the importance of preserving the unique voice of ALS patients. Professor McDermott states that “Voice banking is becoming an important part of the care that we offer to patients with ALS, and AI technology is helping to enhance the process.”

The voice bank not only helps ALS patients maintain their identity and communication abilities but also aids in their clinical care. The synthetic voice can be used to generate speech for patients who have lost their ability to speak altogether, allowing them to communicate with healthcare providers and loved ones.

In conclusion, the article highlights the significance of the AI-powered voice bank in improving the lives of ALS patients. The technology is enabling patients to maintain their unique voice and communicate effectively, thereby enhancing their quality of life and clinical care.

Via The Impactlab