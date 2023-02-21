The recent news that India has surpassed China to become the world’s most populous country has generated significant attention and discussion. According to a recent article in Pew Research Center’s Fact Tank, India’s population is currently estimated to be around 1.39 billion, while China’s is estimated to be around 1.36 billion.

The article quotes various experts and provides important context about India’s population growth and its potential implications. For example, it cites Sanjay Kumar, director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi, who notes that India is experiencing significant demographic changes, including a growing youth population and a declining fertility rate. He suggests that these changes could have important implications for India’s economy and social development in the coming decades.

The article also highlights the challenges that India’s population growth could pose for the country, including strains on infrastructure, natural resources, and social services. As Rakesh Kochhar, senior researcher at Pew Research Center, notes: “India’s rising population presents significant challenges, particularly in terms of providing adequate food, water, and healthcare to all its citizens.”

However, the article also notes that India’s young and growing population could present opportunities for economic growth and development. As Kochhar explains: “India’s young population could potentially fuel economic growth and help the country become a major global player in the coming decades.”

Overall, the article provides important insights and data about India’s population and its potential impact on the country’s future. It underscores the need for policymakers and experts to carefully consider the opportunities and challenges presented by India’s population growth and to develop strategies to ensure that the country’s citizens are able to thrive in the years to come.

Via The Impactlab